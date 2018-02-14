sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,44 Euro		+0,02
+0,83 %
WKN: 694435 ISIN: CA64077P1080 Ticker-Symbol: NTU 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC2,44+0,83 %