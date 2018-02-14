

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.14 billion, or $1.06 per share. This was up from $0.73 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $4.20 billion. This was up from $3.28 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.73 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.2% -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $4.20 Bln vs. $3.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.35 - $4.55 Bln



