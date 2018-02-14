

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $166.98 million, or $0.88 per share. This was up from $152.87 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $1.73 billion. This was down from $1.78 billion last year.



ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $166.98 Mln. vs. $152.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%



