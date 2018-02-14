Leading Outsourced Production Partner NEP Opens Office in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Europe and Media Solutions announced this week the opening of its NEP Spain office, further strengthening its reach and presence as one of the key players in the Spanish broadcast market. NEP Spain will focus on providing technical production support for sports events, music festivals and live streaming productions.

NEP also announced its two senior hires and industry veterans to spearhead business development and operations in the country: Tomàs Ferreres, Country Manager, and Joel Mestre, Head of Production, NEP Spain.

"We are excited to have Tomàs and Joel leading NEP Spain," said Paul Henriksen, President NEP Europe and Media Solutions. "Their expertise in digital broadcast and streaming technology, as well as their experience in managing high-profile events in sports and entertainment is a big plus. They are a strong team who can deliver superior service and innovative solutions for our clients."

In his new role as Country Manager of NEP Spain, Ferreres brings more than 15 years' experience at Red Bull, mostly recently overseeing Red Bull's digital and broadcast entertainment productions in Spain. There he served as Executive Producer for award-winning productions in the fields of sports, music and culture, covering Red Bull Batalla de Gallos, Primavera Sound Festival, Reto Arkano 24h and Concurs de Castells. Earlier at Red Bull, Ferreres led the Video Postproduction department in Europe, covering many global productions including the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship, Red Bull Hard Enduro Series and the World Series of Beach Volleyball.

As Head of Production for NEP Spain, Mestre brings over 20 years of experience in the video production industry, working in a wide variety of projects and formats. He began his career in broadcast production at Endemol Spain, where he became a member of the team directing quiz and music reality shows like Operación Triunfo, among others. Later, he joined EuroLeague Basketball as production supervisor and partnership manager, and then Red Bull Media House as broadcast production manager. While at Red Bull, Mestre worked on large events like the Primavera Sound Festival, Dakar Rally and RB Batalla de Gallos international finals, as well as eGames events including the 2018 FIFA Ultimate Team Championship Final in Barcelona.

The NEP Spain team can be reached via email at tferreres@nepgroup.com (mailto:tferreres@nepgroup.com) and jmestre@nepgroup.com (mailto:jmestre@nepgroup.com), or by calling +34 647 909 867.

To learn more about NEP's solutions, visit https://www.nepgroup.com (https://www.nepgroup.com/).

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 22 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com (http://www.nepgroup.com/).

Susan Matis

NEP Group, Inc.

press@nepgroup.com

