

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $111.31 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $97.82 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $854.63 million. This was up from $762.56 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



