Regulatory News:

SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) has requested Euronext Paris that the trading of its shares (ISIN: LOCAL FR0012938884) and its convertible bonds, "Mandatory Convertible Bonds" (ISIN SOLOD FR0013237070), resume trading at the opening of the Paris Stock Exchange on Thursday 15 February 2018.

SoLocal Group has also requested Luxembourg Stock Exchange to resume the trading in the €398 million Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (ISIN: FR0013237484) at the opening of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on Thursday 15 February 2018.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group aims to become the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, ("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated revenues of €756 million in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214006413/en/

Contacts:

SoLocal Group

Press

Delphine Penalva, +33 (0)1 46 23 35 31

dpenalva@solocal.com

or

Edwige Druon, +33 (0)1 46 23 37 56

edruon@solocal.com

or

Alexandra Kunysz, +33 (0)1 46 23 47 45

akunysz@solocal.com

or

Investors

Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin, +33 (0) 1 46 23 48 63

netzenbach@solocal.com

or

Sébastien Nony, +33 (0) 1 46 23 49 03

snony@solocal.com