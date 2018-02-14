SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. - LJMIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I (NASDAQ: LJMIX) from February 28, 2015 through February 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LJM investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the LJM class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ljm-funds-management-ltd/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LJM was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses; and (2) LJM had not taken appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

