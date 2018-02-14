

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $3.54 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $2.91 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $39.21 million. This was up from $33.04 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.54 Mln. vs. $2.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $39.21 Mln vs. $33.04 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX