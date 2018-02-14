

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $161 million, or $0.18 per share. This was higher than $42 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $3.96 billion. This was down from $4.29 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 283.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 125.0% -Revenue (Q4): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.7%



