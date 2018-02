SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) issued a statement after members of the company's Board and its senior management team met with Broadcom Limited (AVGO) to discuss Broadcom's proposal to acquire Qualcomm.



'We met with representatives of Broadcom for two hours earlier today, and listened carefully to what they had to say. The Qualcomm Board will promptly meet to discuss the meeting and to determine next steps,' Qualcomm stated.



