15.02.2018
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ('Advance Auto' or the 'Company') (NYSE: AAP) for possible violations of the U.S. securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On August 15, 2017, Advance Auto Parts reported disappointing second quarter results, including flat comparable store sales for the quarter and reductions in financial and operational guidance for fiscal year 2017. On this news, shares of Advance Auto Parts fell $22.24 per share or over 20% from its previous closing price to close at $87.08 per share on August 15, 2017.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE