Aeris Communications: ROAMWORKS Partners with Aeris to Enhance Global IoT Connectivity for Remote Asset Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies in industries, including transportation, oil and gas, and construction, will be able to remotely monitor their devices even in rural or remote locations now that end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider ROAMWORKS (http://roamworks.com/) has partnered with connectivity experts Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=roam_works), a pioneer and technology leader in the IoT industry.

ROAMWORKS provides a range of solutions that simplify remote asset monitoring and data management and deliver real-time information to any desktop or device, anywhere in the world. The partnership with Aeris allows ROAMWORKS to ensure that its products can depend on reliable and secure global connectivity.

ROAMWORKS' pioneering IoT solutions are designed to help companies increase efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and increase visibility of their assets as they move from one destination to another. Aeris IoT cellular technology standards, such as GSM, CDMA and LTE, and its use of a carrier-agnostic network, combined with its expertise in the field, allows ROAMWORKS to expand its offerings worldwide.

Aeris initially will supply IoT connectivity via its Aeris IoT Services (http://www.aeris.com/solutions/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=roam_works) platform and enable ROAMWORKS' products in the Middle East before expanding the partnership across the globe. ROAMWORKS' clients range from DHL, Dubai Electricity, Water Authority and National Petroleum Authority of Ghana, among others.

ROAMWORKS has three standardised products - ROAM Tank, which monitors the condition and movement of assets within fixed and mobile tanks, such as an oil tanker; ROAM Heavy Equipment, which monitors the location and performance of items such as generators, pumps and compressors used within construction; and ROAM Fleet Management, the company's telematics solution.

The company also provides an award-winning Cargo Security solution using electronic seals and its proprietary ROAM platform that is currently used by Dubai Airports. It allows the airport and police to monitor duty-free cargo as it moves in and out of the airport, and be alerted if the packages are being unlocked. This allows airports to efficiently manage the whereabouts of cargo, while ensuring security is being adhered to throughout the transportation process. Also, this solution helps authorities prevent theft or fraud, as they can see whether products or items are tampered with or taken outside of duty-free zones.

Mohammad Daudi, Director of Global Sales & Marketing, ROAMWORKS

"We pride ourselves on providing the very best end-to-end IoT solutions to our clients. We allow businesses and organisations to track and monitor their assets in real-time. These assets, by their very nature, are often moved from one location to another, often across borders or into rural areas, areas which can be notoriously difficult when it comes to IoT connection. We therefore need to ensure that our solutions are backed by reliable IoT connectivity, no matter where in the world they are deployed. Aeris' expertise in this area allows us to achieve this, and helps set us apart from competitors in the region and globally."





Mohsen Mohseninia, Vice President for Europe, Aeris

"Aeris' ability to offer high-quality IoT connectivity worldwide, at commercially competitive rates, will allow ROAMWORKS to offer solutions to its clients that will deliver a host of benefits, such as helping increase efficiency and productivity, cutting costs, increasing safety and gaining valuable insights into its business operations. We look forward to helping ROAMWORKS expand its capabilities and deliver game-changing IoT solutions to businesses in the Middle East and throughout the world."

About ROAMWORKS

ROAMWORKS, headquartered in Dubai (UAE), is a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider led by a team of experienced software and hardware development professionals. ROAMWORKS develops end-to-end solutions that enable our customers to monitor, track, manage and control their asset data around the world, which helps our customers make better decisions and improve profits. ROAMWORKS has been developing and deploying M2M and IoT solutions since 2002. We have clients with assets monitored by our ROAM platform on five continents. ROAMWORKS clients are served by offices in Dubai, Abu-Dhabi (UAE) and Bonn (Germany).

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

