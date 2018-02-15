

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan tumbled a seasonally adjusted 11.9 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.



That was well shy of forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 5.7 percent gain in November.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders skidded 5.0 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 1.8 percent following the 4.1 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, fell a seasonally adjusted 14.9 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year in December.



