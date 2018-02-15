Kärcher Teams up with the AFC Club Programme as Official Sponsor of the Tournament

WINNENDEN, Germany and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Big commitment to Asian football

The German cleaning equipment manufacturer Kärcher is now an official sponsor of both the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup. Its cooperation with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will include premium stadium signage at more than 190 matches, including matches at the group and knock-out stages, to be played this year. With this sponsorship, the world market leader in cleaning technology expects to boost its brand recognition throughout Asia.

"Kärcher and the AFC, this is a partnership that fits perfectly: highly dynamic, visionary and with the ability to inspire people. We are more than happy that with this extraordinary sponsorship in this exceptionally prosperous region of the world, we can help people to experience thrilling games with great teams," says Christian May, Managing Director of the Kärcher group. "We believe in a promising future of Asian football - and are proud to be part of it for the next three years!"

Dato Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, added: "Kärcher are a world renowned company and their commitment to supporting our club competitions is a clear demonstration of the faith they share in the future of football in Asia. We are delighted to have them as a partner and look forward to a long and successful relationship."

Besides the perimeter advertising, Kärcher will show its presence in press conference backdrops, on-site TV Commercials, tournament related print materials of the AFC as well as on the organizer's websites. In fan zones at important matches, Kärcher will also show up with promotion booths.

Kärcher has a long tradition in sport sponsoring all over the world: From motorsports to football, from series sponsoring to the support of top teams in their fields.

About Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family owned, German enterprise employs more than 12,000 people at more than 110 subsidiaries across 67 countries. More than 50,000 service centres in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive support to customers all over the world.

About Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Asia is home to the world's biggest football stadium, with over two thirds of the world's population and an unrivalled passion for football. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) represents Asia in the world of football, covering the diverse continent with 46 member associations and one associate member. The AFC's mandate stretches all the way from Jordan and Palestine in West Asia to Australia in the Pacific, covering five zones - West, Central, South, ASEAN and East.

The AFC is the guardian of the game in Asia, promoting and protecting football. It is the AFC's vision to be the world's leading confederation, ensure more successful Asian teams on the world stage and confirm football as the number one sport throughout the continent.

