Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares.

On January 23, 2018, Obalon Therapeutics Inc announced that it was canceling its previously announced public offering after its auditor, KPMG LLP, received a complaint from a "purported whistleblower" alleging "improper revenue recognition" during Q4 2017. Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) declined to as low as $3.40 per share on January 23, 2018.

On February 14, 2018, a securities class action lawsuit was filed Obalon Therapeutics Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Obalon Therapeutics Inc recognized revenue in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting principles ("GAAP"), that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Obalon Therapeutics Inc's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Obalon's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

