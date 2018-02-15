TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/18 -- Blockchain Power Trust ("Blockchain Power" or the "Trust") (TSX VENTURE: BPWR.UN) today announced that Mr. Mike Murphy has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Trust effective as of March 6, 2018, to pursue other opportunities.

"We appreciate Mike's contributions to the Trust and we wish him success in all his future endeavours," said Mr. J. Colter Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Power.

Blockchain Power has commenced the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and anticipates filling the position in the near future.

About Blockchain Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, has been formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. The Trust seeks to provide investors with long-term, stable distributions, while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through investment, principally in a range of operational assets, which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on solar and hydro power. The Trust intends to qualify as a "mutual fund trust" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The Trust will not be a "SIFT trust" (as defined in the Tax Act), provided that the Trust complies at all times with its investment restriction which precludes the Trust from holding any "non-portfolio property" (as defined in the Tax Act). All material information about the Trust may be found under Blockchain Power's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Blockchain Power Trust

Ravi Sood

Chairman

+1 647-987-7663

rsood@blockchainpower.com



Blockchain Power Trust

J. Colter Eadie

Chief Executive Officer

+351 938 810 979

jceadie@blockchainpower.com



