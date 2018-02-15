

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $134.34 million or $0.54 per share from $70.62 million or $0.28 per share in the prior year.



Net sales were $2.74 billion, up 43.5% from r last year of $1.91 billion, excluding Moy Park.



Adjusted Operating Income margins of 7.3% in U.S., 4.0% in Mexico and 5.0% in Europe operations, respectively, adjusted for non-recurring items related to weather events, Moy Park acquisition and Exchange Rate fluctuations.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share and revenues of $2.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



