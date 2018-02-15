The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Launches a New Destination Package for Families

MANAMA, Bahrain, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, traveling families will embark on a weekend of island discovery with the "2 Together" travel package and enjoy a full suite of signature experiences and Ritz Kids activities at the 5-star Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, along with daily access to the elevated Ritz-CarltonClubLevel, the only VIP hotel lounge of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain. New destination package launches February 15, and features a 20% savings value on two night minimum stay in the trending island kingdom of Bahrain.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642290/Ritz_Carlton_Bahrain.jpg )

Luxury Resort facilities at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain



Families will arriveat the private beach resort to experience a home-away-from-home atmosphere as they ascend seven stories to the exclusiveRitz-CarltonClubLevel for a personal check-in by a dedicated concierge. From there the journey begins in the Club's private lounge where continuous culinary offerings complement the memorable family vacation in an intimate and convenient setting overlooking the resort and Arabian Gulf. Fun in the sun begins in the afternoon for an energizing swim in the new heated pools, while the children are entertained with Ritz Kids discovery activities. As nighttime falls, a culinary journey begins where families can enjoy signature dining experiences at one of the resort's 11 award-winning restaurants, like an authentic Mexican feast at Cantina Kahlo, before turning in for evening desserts and night-time caps in the Club Lounge. Morning awakens the family refreshed and ready to begin a beautiful day in Bahrain starting with a scrumptious Club Lounge breakfast buffet, followed by a visit to the see the resort's famous Chilean pink flamingos at 10:30 am for their feeding time, before going on to an afternoon city tour of historic Bahrain.



For families wanting their own private space, the resort's seaside Villas offer the perfect family escape and includes a roundtrip private airport transfer when booking the "2 Together" package. Each elegantly appointed three-bedroom Villa features an infinity pool, 24-hour butler service, in-Villa breakfast as well as access to the Club Lounge and Royal Beach Club fitness facilities and Turkish hammam.



The "2 Together" vacation package starts at BHD 144++ per night for Club Rooms and Suites and BHD 720++ for Villas, and includes access to the private Ritz-CarltonClubLevel Lounge, complimentary internet access, valet parking and access to the Royal Beach Club fitness facilities and Ritz Kids activities for children ages 4-12 years. Roundtrip private airport transfer also avails for reservations of Club Suites, Diplomatic Suites, and Villas. The 5-star luxury beach resort is located in the Al Seef district in Manama, Bahrain.

For additional information , please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, or visit ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and join the conversation using RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain, and a place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama, adding yet another level of indulgence to a collective range of extraordinary experiences. In addition to the Deluxe room categories, the resort also features 31 suites and 42 Club Level rooms as well as 23 well-appointed, seafront villas, each with three-bedrooms, its own private infinity pool, private beach access and 24-hour butler service.

Catering to the most discerning epicurean connoisseur, the resort offers both modern and international dining experiences with its seven award-winning restaurants, including: Cantina Kahlo (Mexican), Nirvana (Indian), Plums (Steakhouse), La Plage (Beach cafe), Thai (Asian Fusion and Sushi), La Med (Mediterranean) and Primavera (Italian). For leisurely dining moments or for afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz Gourmet Lounge offer guests Ã la carte café and dessert options, while both Burlington Club and Kahlo Club entertain a more sophisticated ambiance perfect for enjoying vintage spirits, premium cigars, modern cocktails (and mocktails) and light bites. In-room dining is also available to guests' 24hours a day.

A variety of guest amenities abound with a private beach sweeping around a lagoon with its own island, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, an award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Royal Beach Club, elevated Ritz-CarltonClubLevel lounge with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, newly enhanced marina, 24-hour fitness center, paddle boarding and kayaking rentals, Ritz Kids clubhouse, tennis and squash courts, business center, flamingo lagoon, Concierge desk with Les Clefs d'OrHead Concierge, men's and women's hair salon, and shopping arcade with six luxury boutiques. In addition, the resort's more than 18,000 square meters (19,000 square feet) of indoor and outdoor event spaces promise the perfect venue for any meeting or special occasion. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/Bahrain .

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

About TheRitz-CarltonHotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD, currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories.More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. TheRitz-Carltonis proud to offer TheRitz-CarltonRewardsin which members can link accounts with Marriott Rewardsand Starwood Preferred Guestfor instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site atritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visitnews.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use RCMemories.TheRitz-CarltonHotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).