

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production grew more than initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



Industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent month-over-month in December, faster than the 2.7 percent rise reported earlier.



In November, production had grown at a stable rate of 0.5 percent.



Shipments also increased 2.9 percent over the month, revised up from a 2.7 percent gain estimated initially.



At the same time, inventories dropped 0.3 percent, just below the 0.4 percent fall seen in the flash data.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.1 percent in December from 3.0 percent in November.



Data also showed that capacity utilization rose 2.8 percent monthly in December after remaining flat in the preceding month.



