

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in January, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent in January from 4.4 percent in December. The rate was forecast to fall to 4.3 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 380,000 in January, down from 395,000 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent.



