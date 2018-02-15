Uponor CorporationStock exchange release15 February 201808.03 EET Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan for 2015-2017



Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2017, Uponor's Board of Directors has decided on a directed share issue to the company's management, as part of the long-term share-based incentive plan 2015-2017. Based on the Board's decision, Uponor will transfer, without payment, 14,365 of the company's own shares to 11 key employees, as specified in the rules of the plan.



Share-based incentive programmes are part of Uponor's total management remuneration package, with the purpose of incentivising and motivating management and aligning the targets of management with shareholders.



The reward in the LTI Plan 2015-2017 consisted of a performance share plan that depended on the company's earnings performance over a three-year performance period.



No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to this directed issue, Uponor held a total of 59,121 of its own shares, of which 44,756 remain.



