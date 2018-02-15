DNO ASA: DNO Reports Payment for Tawke Deliveries

Oslo, 15 February 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported receipt of USD 54.73 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as payment for November 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license. The funds will be shared by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc pro-rata to the companies' interests in the license.

Separately, a payment of USD 4.70 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government has been received net to DNO, representing three percent of gross Tawke license revenues during November, as provided for under last August's receivables settlement agreement.

DNO operates and has a 75 percent interest in the Tawke license, which contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. Combined production from the two fields in November averaged 105,546 barrels of oil per day.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East-North Africa region and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

