

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Thursday that its full-year 2017 net income attributable to equity owners of the parent surged to 2.873 billion euros from 995 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 3.71 euros, significantly higher than 1.29 euros last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 3.421 billion euros, up 52 percent from 2.258 billion euros last year. Adjusted EBIT for the year grew 8 percent to 4.253 billion euros from 3.955 billion euros.



The group said its annual revenues stood at 66.8 billion euros, with higher aircraft deliveries offset by a reduction in revenues of about 2 billion euros from the perimeter changes. Commercial Aircraft revenues rose by 3.5 percent.



Order intake during the year increased to 158 billion euros from last year's 134 billion euros, with the order book valued at 997 billion euros as of 31 December 2017.



Looking ahead to 2018, Airbus said it expects to deliver about 800 commercial aircraft. Based on these deliveries, it anticipates adjusted EBIT to grow about 20 percent.



