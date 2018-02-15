

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter of 2017 declined to 14.0 million euros from 67.1 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the fourth-quarter dropped to 9.0 million euros from 47.2 million euros in the previous year.



Sales revenues for the quarter declined to 882.0 million euros from 904.8 million euros last year.



Orders received were 835.1 million euros compared to 794.9 million euros in the previous year.



'We continued to profit from the digitization trend over the past year. The demand for intelligent automation solutions remains strong,' said Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG.



