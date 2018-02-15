Aegon announces that Dirk P.M. Verbeek, member of its Supervisory Board, has decided to step down at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of May 18, 2018.

After completing ten years as a member of Aegon's Supervisory Board, Dirk Verbeek has expressed his desire to step down at the AGM in May 2018. He was first appointed to Aegon's Supervisory Board in April 2008, and is in his third and final term. He currently serves as member of the Risk Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee of the Supervisory Board.

"We would like to thank Dirk for his dedication and commitment to Aegon over the last ten years. His insights and valued contribution to the Board and its various committees will be missed", said Rob Routs, Chairman of Aegon's Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board is in the process of selecting new candidates for appointment and will propose any such candidate in due course for approval to the company's shareholders. Profiles of individual members of Aegon's Supervisory Board and information about the composition of the Board are available on www.aegon.com.

