Ride the 'Perfect Digital Storm' With Newgen at the CDO Conclave 2018, Dubai

Newgen Software, a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today announced its participation as a gold sponsor at the 3rd Annual CDO Conclave, to be held at Habtoor Grand Resort- Dubai, UAE from 7th to 8th March, 2018.

"A perfect amalgamation of workflow automation, digitization and enterprise mobility has the potential to allow organizations adopt to future innovations more quickly, thereby ushering in digital transformation. Newgen solutions bring the next-level of speed, agility, accuracy and transparency to key business processes across lines of business helping stakeholders become agents of change," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Attend a panel discussion by Vivek Bhatnagar, VP-Sales, EMEA, Newgen Software on the theme, 'Adapting to Change: Redefining Business Processes on the Fly to Increase Profitability' on March 7th at 10:30 a.m. Join Ritesh Varma, GM - Consulting Practice, Newgen Software on March 7th at 11:50 a.m. for a session on how to ride 'The Perfect Digital Storm'.

Visit stall # 4 to know how organizations can gear up for digital transformation with platforms enabled by cutting-edge, emerging technologies in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Digital Sensing, Social, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud. Attendees can gain insights into a wide range of Newgen products to improve their operational efficiency, enhance workforce productivity, create higher business volumes, and gain the competitive edge.

CDO Conclave, Dubai is an annual event aimed at helping organizations come together on one platform to gain insights on digital strategies, customer experience, latest solutions on offer, and networking with renowned names.

About Newgen Software

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading banks, insurance firms, healthcare organizations, governments, BPO's & telecom companies.

For more details, please visit:http://www.newgensoft.com

