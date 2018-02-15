Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 February 2018 at 8.35 a.m.



MARIMEKKO'S HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT RIIKA WIKBERG BECOMES MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT GROUP



Marimekko's Head of Business Development Riika Wikberg, M.Sc. (Econ.) and CEMS MIM, has been appointed a member of the company's Management Group.



Riika Wikberg is responsible for leading the company's key strategic development initiatives to further strengthen the international competitiveness and operational efficiency of Marimekko.



Riika Wikberg joined Marimekko on 1 March 2017. Prior to that she has worked in business development at Outotec and Fiskars and as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in its Helsinki and Los Angeles offices.



