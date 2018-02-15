

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported that its fiscal 2017 net profit (Group share) was 820 million euros or 4.88 euros per share, down from 921 million euros or 5.44 euros per share in the previous year.



The Group recorded a tax expense of 303 million euros in 2017, representing an effective tax rate of 27.3 percent. This includes the net impact of changes in deferred tax assets in the U.S., notably resulting from the changes to tax rates under the U.S. tax reform. In 2016, the tax expense was 94 million euros.



Normalized earnings per share for the year were 6.22 euros, compared to 6.69 euros last year.



Operating margin amounted to 1.49 billion euros or 11.7 percent of revenues, up from 1.44 billion euros in the prior year. The Group said the 20 basis point improvement in profitability reflected its ability to pursue industrialization while rapidly expanding its innovation businesses.



Operating profit for the year was 1.18 billion euros, up 3 percent from 1.02 billion euros last year.



Revenues for the year rose 2 percent to 12.79 billion euros from 12.54 billion euros last year. Revenue growth was 4.0 percent at constant exchange rates, above the 3.0 percent target set at the beginning of the year.



Organic growth, i.e. excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope, was 3.6 percent. In the quarter, growth reached 6.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company's board of directors has decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of 1.70 euros per share at the next shareholders' meeting on May 23, 2018, up 15 cents year-on-year. The corresponding payout ratio is 35 percent of net profit (Group share), in line with the Group's distribution policy.



For fiscal 2018, the Group aims to accelerate its growth with revenue progression of 6 percent to 7 percent at constant exchange rates, to increase profitability with an operating margin of 12.0 percent to 12.2 percent, and to generate organic free cash flow in excess of 1 billion euros.



This outlook takes into account the application of IFRS 15 from January 1, 2018.



