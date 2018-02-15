

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2017 decreased by 15.8% to 7.2 billion Swiss francs and earnings per share decreased by 15.8% to 2.32 francs. This was mainly due to an impairment of goodwill related to Nestlé Skin Health, which was taken to reflect the current prospects of the business.



Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said, 'Organic sales growth is expected to improve in 2018 and we are firmly on track for our 2020 margin improvement target.'



Nestlé noted that its board has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for its Gerber Life Insurance business. This business was part of the Gerber acquisition from Novartis in 2007. Its 2017 sales were 840 million francs. Nestlé said it remains fully committed to retain and develop the Gerber baby food business, which is an integral part of infant nutrition growth platform.



Nestlé stated that it has full confidence in L'Oréal's management and strategic direction. The shareholders agreement between Nestlé and the Bettencourt family is due to expire on March 21, 2018. In order to maintain all available options for the benefit of Nestlé's shareholders, the Board of Directors has decided not to renew this agreement.



Nestlé said it does not intend to increase stake in L'Oréal and is committed to maintaining constructive relationship with the Bettencourt family.



At the Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2018, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.35 francs per share, an increase of 5 centimes. The net dividend will be payable as from April 18, 2018.



In 2018, the company expects organic sales growth between 2% and 4%, and underlying trading operating margin improvement in line with our 2020 target. Restructuring costs are expected at around 700 million francs. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



Underlying earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 increased by 4.7% in constant currency and by 4.6% on a reported basis to 3.55 francs.



Underlying trading operating profit increased by 2.9% to 14.7 billion francs. The underlying trading operating margin was up 50 basis points in constant currency, and up 40 basis points on a reported basis to 16.4%. This improvement puts us on track to meet 2020 target.



Total reported sales for fiscal year 2017 were 89.8 billion francs, a 0.4% increase for the year.



As a result of the United States Tax Reform, the company expects a reduction in United States corporate tax expenses of around 300 million francs per year, as from January 2018. This equates to a reduction of the Group underlying tax rate of around 200 basis points from 2018 onwards, assuming no other changes. In addition, the tax rate reduction triggered a one-time deferred tax gain in 2017 of around 850 million francs.



