

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its net profit (Group share) amounted to 2.20 billion euros in 2017, an increase of 19.3% from prior year. At 5.16 euros, net earnings per share as published was up 11.2% compared to 2016. Excluding the non-cash impacts of non-recurring items and the US tax reform, the net profit (Group share) totaled 2.03 billion euros, a 10.0% increase. Excluding the non-cash exceptional items, net earnings per share amounted to 4.76 euros, a growth of 2.6% after taking into account the capital increase.



Fiscal 2017 consolidated revenue reached 20.35 billion euros, an increase of 12.2% as published compared with 2016. The total includes a full year of Airgas sales. On a comparable basis, Group revenue rose 2.9%. Gas & Services revenue for 2017, which reached 19.64 billion euros, rose 13.3% as published compared with 2016, and was up 3.5% on a comparable basis.



At the next Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of 2.65 euros per share, which represents an increase of 12.4% taking into account the attribution in October 2017 of one free share for ten held.



The Board of Directors confirmed its intention to renew the term of office of Benoît Potier as Chairman and CEO at its meeting to be held at the close of the shareholders' Meeting. At the close of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 16, 2018, the Board of Directors will comprise 12 members, 11 of them elected and one Director representing the employees.



