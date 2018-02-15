Mobiliya Joins QuEST Global on a Hi-Tech Journey

BENGALURU, India, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QuEST Global Services (QuEST), a global leader in providing premium engineering solutions, has announced the acquisition of Mobiliya Technologies based out of Pune, India. The acquisition will strengthen QuEST Global's capability inIndustrial & Hi-Techverticals and add new service offerings including artificial intelligence and augmented reality. This is the third acquisition made by QuEST Global in this financial year after the acquisition of DETECH Fahrzeugentwicklung GmbH and IT Six Global based out of Germany and Romania respectively.

Founded in 2011 by Krish Kupathil, Mobiliya offers services to its clients on cutting-edge and emerging technologies such as Deep Learning, Augmented/Mixed Reality, Internet-of-Things, Robotics and Security. With operations in India, South Korea, China, and North America, Mobiliya serves its customers in field of Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Energy, Hi-Tech, Insurance and Logistics.

KrishKupathil, CEO, Mobiliyaremarks, "We're excited about the acquisition of Mobiliya by QuEST Global. Mobiliya's hi-tech capabilities along with global footprint has been accelerating digital transformation for our customers. The next-gen tech expertise and experience Mobiliya brings in would be hugely complementary to QuEST's proven capability and scalable processes which will create very formidable service offerings."

Ajit Prabhu,Chairman & CEO, QuEST Globalsaid, "To continue as the most trusted engineering solutions provider for our customers, we constantly seek outstanding engineering talent. The addition of Mobiliya into our fold will enhance our capability offering in the Hi-Tech domain. Mobiliya's long standing relationship with key customers in Hi-Tech industry will further strengthen and significantly expand with capabilities of QuEST's Global delivery teams. We are committed to providing innovative business solutions to our customers and to continue our leadership as a preferred engineering partner."

