As from February 16, 2018, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB will be traded on First North Premier. Please note that there are no changes of short name, ISIN code or order book ID.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB