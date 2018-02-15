AND International Publishers: AND signs map license agreement with Mapbox

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AND International Publishers via Globenewswire



Mapbox provides cloud-based services that allow developers to add location features like maps, search, and navigation into any digital experience. With over 1 million registered developers, Mapbox reaches more than 300 million people each month around the world.AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "We are happy that we have entered into an agreement to license location and boundary data data to Mapbox. Mapbox is a highly innovative company whose developer-focused model is rapidly gaining ground in the location market. This agreement strengthens our belief that we offer a quality mapping product, matching current market needs."AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND has successfully continued to grow and as a listed company, was awarded Best Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the Euronext.-----Note for editor, not for publication.For further information please contact Hugo van der Linde on 0031-10-8851200 or go to www.and.com