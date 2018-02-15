

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported that its fourth-quarter attributable net income more than doubled to 986 million euros from 470 million euros last year, as the U.S. tax reform led to a one-time tax benefit.



Net underlying earnings for the quarter were 392 million euros, compared to 471 million euros a year ago. Underlying earnings before tax were 525 million euros, down 5 percent compared to last year's 554 million euros.



The decline in underlying earnings was a result of a weakening of the U.S. dollar, expense savings and higher fee revenue from favorable equity markets that were offset by one-time items.



Sales for the quarter grew 43 percent to 3.89 billion euros from 2.73 billion euros a year ago.



The increase in sales was the result of a 54 percent increase in gross deposits to 34.9 billion euros, primarily driven by strong deposits across all regions in Asset Management, and institutional platform sales in the United Kingdom.



New life sales in the quarter declined 6 percent.



At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 18, 2018, Aegon's Supervisory Board will, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, propose a final dividend for 2017 of 0.14 euros per common share.



If approved, and in combination with the interim dividend of 0.13 euros per share paid over the first half of 2017, Aegon's total dividend over 2017 will amount to 0.27 euros per common share. This is an increase of 4 percent compared with the 2016 dividend.



Aegon also announced that Dirk Verbeek, member of its Supervisory Board, has decided to step down at the next AGM of May 18, 2018.



After completing ten years as a member of Aegon's Supervisory Board, Dirk Verbeek has expressed his desire to step down at the AGM in May 2018. He was first appointed to Aegon's Supervisory Board in April 2008, and is in his third and final term. He currently serves as member of the Risk Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee of the Supervisory Board.



Aegon's Supervisory Board is in the process of selecting new candidates for appointment and will propose any such candidate in due course for approval to the company's shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX