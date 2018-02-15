

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2017 was 2.150 billion euros, up 23% from in the prior year. Earnings per basic share grew to 3.85 euros from 3.12 euros last year.



The Adjusted net income was 2.378 billion euros, up 11% from the prior year. The Adjusted Earnings Per Share was 4.26 euros, up 12% from 2016.



Revenues were 24.7 billion euros, up 3.2% organic with growth across regions.



The proposed dividend is 2.20 euros per share, up 8% vs. 2016.



The Group targets to deliver strong organic growth of adjusted EBITA in 2018, around the high-end of the +4% to +7% bracket earlier communicated as the average yearly objective for 2017-2019.



For 2018, the Group will target an organic top line growth between +3% to +5%; and an organic adj. EBITA margin expansion towards the upper end of the +20bps to +50bps range targeted as yearly average improvement for 2017-2019.



