TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 15, 2018 at 09:10 a.m. EET



Technopolis' Annual Review, Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Sustainability Report for 2017 Published



Technopolis Plc has published its Annual Review for 2017. Financial Statements, Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2017 have been published as its supplements. In addition, the company published its Remuneration Report for 2017.



The Annual Review, its supplements and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release and they are also available at the company's website on www.technopolis.fi/en in Finnish and in English.



Technopolis Plc



Keith Silverang CEO Phone +358 40 566 7785



Technopolis is a shared workspace expert. We provide efficient and flexible offices, coworking spaces and everything that goes with them. Our services run from designing the workspace to reception, meeting solutions, restaurants and cleaning. We are obsessed with customer satisfaction and value creation. Our 17 campuses host 1,600 companies with 50,000 employees in six countries within the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. Technopolis Plc (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663681