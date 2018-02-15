ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, released its latest quarterly report showing increases in key metrics including Q4 revenues reaching 34,4 MSEK(+27%), gross margin rose to 77%, and gross profit improved by 31%, year-on-year.

For the full year 2017, the revenues rose by 28% and reached, for the first time, over 100 MSEK. Full year gross margin rose by 9 percentage points up to 77%, while gross profit improved by 45% reaching 77.5 MSEK.

Additionally, Clavister signed in Q4 a 20 MEUR funding agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), for the continued development of enterprise and telco-grade Cyber security software to serve our global enterprise and communication service provider customers.

Fourth Quarter 2017

Revenues reached 34.4 (27.1) MSEK, an organic increase of 27% compared with the same quarter last year

Gross profit reached 26.6 (20.3) MSEK, an increase of 31%.

Gross margin reached 77 (75)%

EBIT amounted to -18.7 (-20.4) MSEK

Result after financial items for the period amounted to -21.1 (-21.7) MSEK

Cash by the end of the period was 26.5 (75.3) MSEK. In addition, Clavister has own shares at a value of 7.9 MSEK at the end of the quarter, which-together with cash and cash equivalents--yielded a total of 34.4 MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to -0.73 (-0.24) SEK .

For mor information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group

+46 (0)660-29 92 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-q4-2017--all-time-high-quarter-and-full-year-revenues,c2452048

The following files are available for download: