Clavister Q4 2017: All-time High Quarter and Full Year Revenues

Clavister's Q4 2017 report shows record revenues and gross profit. Q4 revenues grew to 27% and reached 34.4 MSEK. The full year growth was 28%, reaching all-time annual revenues over 100 MSEK
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2018
Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, released its latest quarterly report showing increases in key metrics including Q4 revenues reaching 34,4 MSEK(+27%), gross margin rose to 77%, and gross profit improved by 31%, year-on-year.
For the full year 2017, the revenues rose by 28% and reached, for the first time, over 100 MSEK. Full year gross margin rose by 9 percentage points up to 77%, while gross profit improved by 45% reaching 77.5 MSEK.
Additionally, Clavister signed in Q4 a 20 MEUR funding agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), for the continued development of enterprise and telco-grade Cyber security software to serve our global enterprise and communication service provider customers.
Fourth Quarter 2017
- Revenues reached 34.4 (27.1) MSEK, an organic increase of 27% compared with the same quarter last year
- Gross profit reached 26.6 (20.3) MSEK, an increase of 31%.
- Gross margin reached 77 (75)%
- EBIT amounted to -18.7 (-20.4) MSEK
- Result after financial items for the period amounted to -21.1 (-21.7) MSEK
- Cash by the end of the period was 26.5 (75.3) MSEK. In addition, Clavister has own shares at a value of 7.9 MSEK at the end of the quarter, which-together with cash and cash equivalents--yielded a total of 34.4 MSEK
- Earnings per share amounted to -0.73 (-0.24) SEK.
For mor information, please contact:
Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group
+46 (0)660-29 92 00
