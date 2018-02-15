Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180214204305_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1723 Unit price: 10.04901 Euro Volume: 255 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 1178 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 4167 Unit price: 10.01396 Euro Volume: 1227 Unit price: 9.86857 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8550 Volume weighted average price: 10.00207 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 70 Unit price: 10.04686 Euro Volume: 31 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 33 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 443 Unit price: 10.01321 Euro Volume: 359 Unit price: 9.87822 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 936 Volume weighted average price: 9.96442 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3207 Unit price: 10.04000 Euro Volume: 4000 Unit price: 10.03500 Euro Volume: 3693 Unit price: 10.03490 Euro Volume: 2159 Unit price: 9.72500 Euro Volume: 3035 Unit price: 9.73750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 16094 Volume weighted average price: 9.93828 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 714 Unit price: 10.04000 Euro Volume: 2841 Unit price: 9.79750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3555 Volume weighted average price: 9.84620 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 25 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 326 Unit price: 10.01150 Euro Volume: 58 Unit price: 9.86517 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 409 Volume weighted average price: 9.99127 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 71 Unit price: 10.02859 Euro Volume: 64 Unit price: 10.01406 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 9.87000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 10.01027 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 5000 Unit price: 9.87500 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 9.87750 Euro Volume: 3345 Unit price: 9.87500 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 9.86500 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 9.74250 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 23345 Volume weighted average price: 9.84501 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-14 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1965 Unit price: 9.73750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1965 Volume weighted average price: 9.73750 Euro