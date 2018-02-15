TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 15, 2018 at 9:25 a.m. EET



The Board of Directors of Technopolis Plc Resolved on Share-Based Incentive Plan for Key Employees



The Board of Directors of Technopolis Plc has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan directed at the Group key employees. The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to retain the key employees at the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning and accumulating the Company's shares.



The Board of Directors further resolved that the earning period 2018-2020 under the existing Performance Share Plan 2016-2020 will not be effectuated, but the earning periods 2016-2018 and 2017-2019 will continue according to the terms and conditions of the plan.



Performance Share Plan 2018-2020



The Board of Directors decided on a new performance share plan for the key personnel for the years 2018-2020.



The performance share plan includes three one-year performance periods, calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020. For each performance period, the Board of Directors will separately resolve on key employees to be invited in the plan, and the maximum reward for each employee. In addition, at the beginning of each earning period, the Board of Directors will resolve on the plan's performance criteria and the required performance levels of each criterion. The amount of the reward to be paid to each key employee depends on the attainment of the set levels for the performance criteria. The plan is directed to approximately 20 key employees, including the members of the Group Management Team.



The potential reward from the performance period 2018 will be based on the Technopolis Group's EPRA net asset value (EPRA NAV) per share.



The potential reward from the plan will be paid partly in Technopolis shares and partly in cash. The payment will be after the end of each performance period by the end of April 2019, 2020 and 2021. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during an approximate two-year restriction period established for the shares. For the shares earned from the performance period 2018, the restriction period will begin from the reward payment and end on December 31, 2020; for shares earned from the performance period 2019, on 31 December 2021; and for shares earned from the performance period 2020, on 31 December 2022.



The rewards to be paid on the basis of the entire plan, correspond to approximately 900,000 Technopolis Plc shares, in total, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.



Technopolis Plc has in total 158,793,662 shares, of which the Group held in aggregate 1,903,373 own shares as of February 14, 2018.



Technopolis Plc



Board of Directors



For further information, please contact: Juha Laaksonen The Chairman of the Board of Directors



Technopolis is a shared workspace expert. We provide efficient and flexible offices, coworking spaces and everything that goes with them. Our services run from designing the workspace to reception, meeting solutions, restaurants and cleaning. We are obsessed with customer satisfaction and value creation. Our 17 campuses host 1,600 companies with 50,000 employees in six countries within the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. Technopolis Plc (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.