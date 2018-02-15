2018-02-15T07:36:50Z



Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Started on: 2018-02-15T07:36:13Z Ongoing: True Comments: The reason for suspension is due to non disclosure of inside information about the issuer or financial instrument. Trading in all other instruments related to the issuer will also be suspended from trading. Order books will be flushed. For information concerning this Market Notice please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel 08 405 60 00



Issuer: CybAero AB, LEI: 549300Q56YYE4EVW4P13 Instrument: CBA SE0010414250 Related Instruments: SE0010573147



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663790