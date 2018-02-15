Active Biotech AB Year-end report January - December 2017

Fourth quarter in brief

On December 7, the company announced that funding for the next 12 month period was not guaranteed. See further below "Events after the end of the period" relating to a new share issue

The process to divest the company's property in Lund is ongoing

Patent regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of acute leukemia granted in Europe

The primary clinical endpoint was not met in the Phase II study (ARPEGGIO) with laquinimod in PPMS

Other significant events during the January-December period

Patent regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) granted in Europe

FDA granted orphan drug status for tasquinimod for the treatment of MM.

The primary clinical endpoint in the Phase III study of laquinimod in RRMS (CONCERTO) was not met. The secondary endpoints were met in line with previous studies

Helén Tuvesson was appointed CEO of Active Biotech

The first product patent in the SILC project was granted in the US

The decision was taken to discontinue the company's laboratory animal facility in Lund

The Phase II study of laquinimod in Huntington's disease (LEGATO-HD) is ongoing. Results are expected in the second half of 2018

The ANYARA project is proceeding, with planned start of clinical studies in the second half of 2018