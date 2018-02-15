

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate declined in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since early 2009, the statistical office Insee said Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate in metropolitan France and the overseas departments came in at 8.9 percent of the labor force, the lowest since early 2009. The rate decreased by 0.7 percentage points sequentially.



At the same time, the rate dropped by 1.1 points from the previous year, the biggest fall since the first quarter of 2008.



In metropolitan France, the number of unemployed decreased 205,000 to 2.5 million. The jobless rate fell to 8.6 percent from 9.3 percent in the third quarter.



The employment rate of the population aged 15-64 years stood at 65.7 percent, its highest level since the early 1980s.



