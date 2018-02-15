

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account balance turned to a deficit in December from a surplus in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The current account balance came in at a deficit of EUR 64 million in December versus a surplus of EUR 87 million in November.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 162 million.



The goods trade surplus shrank to EUR 26 million in December from EUR 183 million in the preceding month. At the same time, the deficit on services trade widened slightly to EUR 149 million from EUR 148 million.



The capital account surplus remained unchanged at EUR 5 million, while the financial account deficit narrowed to EUR 4.2 billion from EUR 5.16 billion.



Data also showed that the current account was EUR 1.5 billion in surplus in 2017.



