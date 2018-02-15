

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported a pretax loss of $72.9 million for the full year ended 31 December 2017, compared to profit of $150.4 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.36 compared to profit of $0.76. Net operating loss was $86.0 million compared to profit of $144.0 million. Operating loss per share was $0.43 compared to profit of $0.71.



Fiscal 2017 net premiums written decreased to $398.0 million from $458.7 million, prior year. Total net revenue was $478.8 million compared to $552.4 million.



Alex Maloney, Group CEO, said: 'Adding to what was already a significant loss year, the run of catastrophe losses continued in the fourth quarter with the occurrence of wildfires across California in essentially two separate sequences of loss activity. These events have unfortunately resulted in one of the most severe years for catastrophe losses to the industry.'



Lancashire announced that its Board has declared a final dividend for 2017 of $0.10 per common share per common share. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 21 March 2018 to shareholders of record on 23 February 2018.



