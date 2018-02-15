

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate held steady in November, in line with expectations, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate came in at 10.3 percent in November, the same rate as in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 12.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 3.27 million in November from 3.28 million in October.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 10.1 percent in November from 10.3 percent in the preceding month.



