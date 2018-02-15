ClipperMaritime Modernizes Container Shipping With Forward-looking Supply/Demand Balance, Trade-lane And Cascade Intelligence Delivered Monthly

New "Horizons Container Report" now offers the industry's most frequent updates and largest fundamental data set.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --London-based ClipperMaritime is launching a monthly container industry report, supported by access to a modern and extensive user - friendly data tool. The "Horizons Container" report provides the industry with best analysis and data available to enable future planning in a rapidly changing and dynamic market.

The Horizons Container monthly report explores detailed trade lane supply and demand dynamics and highlights key factors which will affect all market players in the 12 months ahead. "We utilise our data and experience to explain what is driving the market, what changes are expected to take place and what the resulting impact could be," says Neil Dekker, Container Consultant at ClipperMaritime.

"Our core ability is to work with major industry stakeholders to help them use our data analysis and outputs to plan for the future. Explaining for example, what are the key country to country or port to port cargo volume pairs on a trade route will help ocean carriers to re-define service networks or help port authorities with investment decisions if bigger ships are coming. Defining the future deployment of a large number of 10,000 TEU and above newbuild ships and how the ongoing cascade develops, continues to be a huge industry issue. But, the ability to see where specific network gaps might be is vital and once these ships are deployed, how will that impact the market? Rapidly changing operator alliances and Vessel Sharing Agreements mean that it is vital to see what is happening to carrier networks on a timely basis."

Container shipping is not always a logical market and the team behind ClipperMaritime's Container Horizons product will help the industry make better sense of the industry dynamics and offer workable scenarios for the future by utilising data sets and outlining trends.

Our data and analysis gets to the heart of the container sector because it deciphers which trade lanes are weak or strong, where shipping lines are likely to deploy their assets and how the future vessel cascade could unfold.

"Ultimately, the industry wants to know what affects freight rates, profitability and future investment decisions," concludes Neil Dekker." ClipperMaritime has modernised container shipping intelligence in terms of data and insight and will deliver this in a concise and timely manner.

Click here to get a free trial.

ABOUT CLIPPERMARITIME

ClipperMaritime, headquartered in London, England, is a comprehensive maritime data pioneer with an industry-leading team of consultants and data scientists. ClipperMaritime monitors data in over 180 countries, 5,000 commodities, 47,500 port, terminals and berths, 55,000 vessels and 1.3 million port calls annually. By modernising the shipping industry's largest and most detailed fundamental database, ClipperMaritime delivers a level of analysis and insight simply unmatched in today's maritime industry. www.ClipperMaritime.com

Media Contact: David Francoeur, 1-617-852-8868, david.francoeur@clipperdata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642031/clippermaritime_Logo.jpg