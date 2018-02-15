NetComm Wireless Launches World's Fastest 4G LTE Fixed Wireless Outdoor Device

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) today announced the launch of its latest 4G LTE Intelligent Fixed Wireless Access unit (IFWA-6xx), a next-generation fixed wireless outdoor device engineered to deliver the world's fastest LTE fixed wireless broadband speeds. The IFWA-6xx is the third generation of NetComm Wireless' fixed wireless technology, and is set to bring world-class broadband to customers on the nbn' Fixed Wireless network later this year.

NetComm Wireless' IFWA-6xx is the first technology of its kind to integrate an antenna design with network grade diagnostics and the capacity to deliver fibre equivalent broadband services to homes and businesses in rural and underserved areas worldwide.

The IFWA-6xx comprises of a series of network-grade LTE CAT 16 devices with the capacity to deliver Gigabit (Gbps) speeds, while providing support for global LTE FDD and TDD bands, including the CBRS band in North America. The new technology is designed to meet the spectrum availability, geographic and service level requirements of network operators and service providers in global markets.

Ken Sheridan, CEO of NetComm Wireless said: "We are pleased to launch a new generation of fixed wireless access technology that allows carriers and network operators to bring fibre-like broadband and triple play services to customers in areas that lack fixed line infrastructure.

"This network-grade technology combines hardware and intelligent software design, remote management and the installation tools needed to maximise return on investment, while also allowing service providers to deliver on their broadband speed and performance promise to customers.

"NetComm Wireless has been at the forefront of fixed wireless innovation for 8 years, and our third-generation fixed wireless device builds on the expertise gained from successful fixed wireless deployments with our partners in Australia, North America and Europe."

Designed to meet rising global demand for triple play Internet, video and voice services, including Voice over LTE (VoLTE), the IFWA-6xx provides a guaranteed radio link budget to ensure consistent broadband performance, even at peak times.

Homes and businesses located beyond the reach of fixed fibre, cable and copper networks will have the assured level of bandwidth needed to watch movies in the highest available resolution on multiple computers, televisions and other devices simultaneously.

NetComm Wireless' longstanding commitment to quality hardware and intelligent software design ensures a high level of security and low total cost of ownership. Costs are reduced over the lifetime of the device by combining the radio and antenna in a single unit that is IP65 rated to ensure durability in extreme environmental conditions. Further cost efficiencies are achieved by reducing on-site servicing through advanced remote device management, Quality of Service and the capacity to withstand extreme climates and outdoor conditions. The device also comes equipped with the installation design and tools needed for fast and precise installation.

The CBRS capable technology is specially engineered to ensure an efficient use of spectrum. NetComm Wireless' IFWA-6xx units maximise cell range and capacity, and feature a powerful antenna design delivering up to 19dBi in gain, high 256 QAM modulation to increase the efficiency of data transmission, 2 x 2 or 4 x 4 MIMO and up to 4 channels aggregated.

NetComm Wireless will demonstrate the IFWA-6xx at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona - Hall 2 Stand 2B 39-41 - from 26 February to 1 March. For more information visit: http://www2.netcommwireless.com/mwc2018

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK, New Zealand and Japan. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642479/netcomm_wireless_Logo.jpg