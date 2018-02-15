NewRiver real estate trust said it had bought two retail parks for a combined £26.5m, representing an initial yield of 8.9% and a capital value of 141 per sq ft. It acquired the Rishworth Centre and adjoining Railway Street Retail Park in Dewsbury, bought from an institutional investor for £14.3m which equated to a net initial yield of 7.9%. The assets have an affordable average rent of £12.98 per sq ft and a weighted average unexpired lease term of 5.7 years. The Valegate Retail Park in ...

