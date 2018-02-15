AstraZeneca, along with Merck & Co, announced on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for selumetinib, a MEK 1/2 inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). The FTSE 100 drugmaker described NF1 as an incurable genetic condition, which affects one in 3,000 births with highly-variable symptoms, including cutaneous, neurological and orthopaedic manifestations. It said NF1 could cause secondary complications including ...

