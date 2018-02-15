Markets recorded another positive session on Wall Street on Wednesday, although there was some volatility after the release of the latest inflation figures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished ahead 1.03% at 24,893.49, the S&P 500 rose 1.34% at 2,698.63, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.85% at 6,675.03. Wednesday's hotly-awaited CPI report revealed that the cost of living in the US held steady last month, buoyed by unusually large increases in clothing and medical care prices, with the former ...

